Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 191.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Steelcase worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steelcase by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

