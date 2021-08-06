Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 666,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

