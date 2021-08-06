Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $405.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.58 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.07.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 164,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

