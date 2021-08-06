Truist Securities Increases Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $118.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $114.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

