Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $252,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

PRSRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.