Morgan Stanley Has $33.41 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 176.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

PXF opened at $48.40 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58.

