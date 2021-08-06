Morgan Stanley Acquires 65,214 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Agree Realty worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.66.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.