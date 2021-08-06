Morgan Stanley Has $32.62 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 111,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.07 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.