Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.43.

AX opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

