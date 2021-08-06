Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE CIB opened at $28.39 on Monday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

