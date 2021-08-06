Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.
Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
