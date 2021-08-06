Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

