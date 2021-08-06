Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $320,943.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew S. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $303,931.44.

SILK stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.