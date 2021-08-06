Argus Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $132.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price raised by Argus from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $937,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 196.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.