Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $921,000 Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

