Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

