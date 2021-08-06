Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.53 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,811,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $373,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $353,000.

NYSE REXR opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $62.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

