Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $901,000 Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,929,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.