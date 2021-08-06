Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

