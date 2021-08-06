Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $936,000 Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avaya were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

AVYA stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

