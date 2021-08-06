NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXGN stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

