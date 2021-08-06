Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,379 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

