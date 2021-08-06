Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,347 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after buying an additional 420,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $24.05 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

