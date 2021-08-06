Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $848,356.19 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,784.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of 708.00 and a beta of 2.05. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

