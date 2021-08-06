$1.02 EPS Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Prologis posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $82,150,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

