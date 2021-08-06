Paul D. Colucci Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

