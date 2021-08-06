Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.