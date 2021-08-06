Joshua L. Glover Sells 5,690 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,259.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $64.36 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 65.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth about $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.