Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $69.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

