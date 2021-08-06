Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.09.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.68. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 203,830 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Airbnb by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

