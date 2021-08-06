Captrust Financial Advisors Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

ALGT stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.12. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

