Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Citigroup

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 51.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.
Zymergen stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $112,906,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $4,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $841,000.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
