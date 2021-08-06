Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $286,260.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALK opened at $57.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

