Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,229 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
F5 Networks stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.89.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
