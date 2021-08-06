Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,229 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F5 Networks stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after acquiring an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

