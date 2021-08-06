Morgan Stanley Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $156.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

