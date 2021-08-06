American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE ACC opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 671,188 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 125.0% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

