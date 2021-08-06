Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $380.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.56. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

