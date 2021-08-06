AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $277.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s second-quarter earnings of $2.29 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2% and climbed 16.8% year over year on higher revenues. Its toplinehas been growing over the past few years on buyouts and collaborations, which have enhanced its capabilities. The company has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline its business and focus on more profitable operations to generate a higher return on equity. It has taken up restructuring initiatives to reduce the workforce and rationalize technology. Shares of Aon have outperformed its industry in a year. The company has resumed its share buyback plan. However, its high long-term debts compared with a lower cash balance raise concerns about the solvency level. Its exposure to forex volatility bothers.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $267.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

