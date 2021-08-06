Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Construction Partners were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.