Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 95,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,772 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

XME stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

