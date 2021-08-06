Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.33 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.