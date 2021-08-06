Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to Hold

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Research analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

