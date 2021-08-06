Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.