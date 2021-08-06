Citigroup Lowers iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ILIAY. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of ILIAY stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. iliad has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14.
iliad Company Profile
iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.
