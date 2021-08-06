Citigroup Lowers iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ILIAY. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ILIAY stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. iliad has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

