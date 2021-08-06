Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bruker Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $84.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bruker by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

