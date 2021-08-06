Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRYAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.