LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $228.00 at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.85.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $141.30 on Monday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

