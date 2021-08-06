Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.