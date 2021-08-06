Contrasting Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Daimler alerts:

21.4% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daimler and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 7.97% 22.08% 4.79% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daimler and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $176.25 billion 0.54 $4.14 billion $3.87 23.05 XPeng $895.68 million 38.34 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -26.39

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daimler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daimler and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 3 16 0 2.75 XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

Daimler presently has a consensus target price of $86.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $51.98, suggesting a potential upside of 21.59%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Daimler.

Summary

Daimler beats XPeng on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.