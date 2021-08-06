Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $211.69 and last traded at $210.48, with a volume of 10745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.98.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.