Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,290 Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

STRR opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

